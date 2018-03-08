Raith striker eyes Ayr scalp after winning Player of the Month award

Willis Furtado reckons Raith Rovers can close in on the Ladbrokes League One title by beating Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday.

Victory would take the Fifers seven points clear of their rivals – even if they will have played a game more – as the race goes into final phase of matches.

Stark's Park - Kirkcaldy - Fife - Ladbrokes player of the month - February 2018 -Willis Furtado - credit- Fife Photo Agency

And French star Furtado believes if that happens, Barry Smith’s side will not be caught, enabling them to get straight back up to the Ladbrokes Championship at the first attempt.

Furtado, named Ladbrokes League One player of the month for February, has happy memories of Somerset Park having netted a vital equaliser for Airdrie there back in October.

The 20-year-old attacker said: “I would love to score there again on Saturday in what is a massive game for the club.

“We know the importance of this game.

“It would be huge for us to win it because it would give us a big advantage at a vital time in the season,

“We all want to win the league and I think winning this game would be a big step towards that dream.

“I think Ayr would find it hard to catch us if we get the win that we want.”

Furtado has fitted in well since moving from Airdrie in the January window and his two goals last month, coupled with good performances, earned him the Ladbrokes award.

Just two years ago he was playing fourth tier regional football in France, but he has aspirations to play at a higher level.

He said: “I have felt very welcome at Raith Rovers.

“They are a great club with a great coach and I am really enjoying it here.

“I feel I can improve under the manager and with my team-mates, who have been very good at helping me settle in.

“Even on my first day, the other players were very friendly so I appreciate that and hopefully I am playing my part on the pitch.

“I want to keep getting better because it is my dream to play at a higher level.

“I only have a contract until the end of the season, but I hope that if I can play a part in Raith Rovers winning the league then they will offer me a new one.

“But that is for later. Right now we have to concentrate on this massive game with Ayr United on Saturday.”