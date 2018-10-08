Raith striker: We'll be ready to beat Arbroath next time

Raith Rovers striker Kevin Nisbet believes his side will be better placed to beat title rivals Arbroath the next time the teams meet.

Rovers required a late equaliser from their top scorer to salvage a draw in John McGlynn's first home match of his second spell in charge.

The draw maintained Arbroath's four point cushion at the top of League One, and their strong performance at Stark's Park suggests they will be tough to dislodge.

However, Nisbet believes Raith can close the gap in the second quarter, which concludes with a trip to Gayfield on December 22.

"It was a relief to get the equaliser, especially with the long record we've got here at Stark's Park," he said.

"I thought we could have gone on to win it if Lewis (Milne) slips someone in or shoots, but 1-1 was probably a fair reflection of the game.

"They are a big, physical team but in the first half we showed that if we pass it round them, they can't get near us.

"They started the second half very well and got their goal, but we spoke during the week about what we would do if we went 1-0 down going into the last 15 minutes.

"We just had to battle and dig in, and thankfully we got the equaliser to keep the gap at four points.

"It's still very early in the season and by the time it comes round to play Arbroath again, we'll be ready to take three points off them."

Nisbet's equaliser was his 10th goal in nine games, but he had to show patience on Saturday, having been shackled by the Arbroath defence for 87 minutes.

"I think I've learned that," he said.

"Last year I might've chucked it, but I'm now playing with confidence and I just kept going and getting into the right positions until the very end, and thankfully I got in and we scored."

Nisbet was also full of praise for the impact McGlynn has made in his first two weeks at the club.

"The gaffer has been brilliant since he came in," he said.

"He's really implied his tactics on us, and we do a lot on style of play, how to pass, when to pass, where to be and where not to be, and that's the most impressive thing I've learned from him."