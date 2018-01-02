Raith take Celtic youngster on loan as keeper Smith extends deal

Raith Rovers have bolstered their midfield options ahead of this afternoon's Fife derby in Methil with the loan signing of a promising youngster from Celtic.

Regan Hendry is expected to be named in the squad for the match at East Fife this afternoon after agreeing to move from the Premiership champions until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who can play anywhere across the midfield, has yet to feature in Celtic's first team but is a key player in the club's development squad, scoring four times in the UEFA Youth League.

In addition, Rovers have also extended veteran goalkeeper Graeme Smith's contract until the end of the season.

Smith was initially signed as injury cover after Kevin Cuthbert and Aaron Lennox were both ruled out long term.

Lennox has since returned to fitness but has been unable to displace the 35-year-old as number one.