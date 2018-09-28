Raith to bolster squad for McGlynn’s first match back in charge

Raith Rovers are closing in on three new loan signings ahead of John McGlynn’s first match of his second spell in charge away to Dumbarton on Saturday.

McGlynn has been using his contacts to try to bolster his threadbare squad, with 20-year-old midfielder Regan Hendry set to follow him from Celtic, returning to Stark’s Park on loan following a similar arrangement in the second half of last season.

Livingston left back Callum Crane, who was part of the Alloa side that clinched promotion via the play-offs at Rovers’ expense last season, is also expected to arrive on loan.

Both players trained with the club yesterday, while McGlynn was also working on securing a temporary transfer for a Premiership goalkeeper, following the injury to on-loan Rangers shot-stopper Kieran Wright.

“We’ve got things moving,” McGlynn confirmed. “I’m 99 per cent certain of getting two in.

“We need a third - a goalkeeper - but it’s not completely sorted out.

“Kieran Wright is going to be out for a minimum of six to seven weeks, although it could end up been more, so we are in the process of trying to bring a ‘keeper in.

“Rovers had a problem a few years back when John Hughes was here, and it was a nightmare situation. It’s not that bad yet and we have a few irons in the fire.

“Goalkeepers don’t hang off the end on trees, so we’re still ongoing with that. I am confident we’ll get someone in, it’s just a case of getting it over the line.”

McGlynn has been revelling in his first week back at the club, getting to know his squad and getting reacquainted with two of his previous players, Iain Davidson and Lewis Vaughan.

“The first few days have been hectic, but very enjoyable,” he said.

“It’s been good to be back on the training ground among the boys, and they’ve been very responsive.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality we have, so hopefully we can take that onto the pitch on Saturday.”

McGlynn is expecting a tough start at The C&G Systems Stadium.

“Before a ball was kicked Dumbarton were everyone’s favourites because they’ve assembled an experienced squad of, more or less Championship players,” he said.

“From their point of view I’d imagine they expected a few more points on the board, but they have picked up a bit in recent weeks.

“They’re at home and I’m sure they will be looking to beat us, but we’ve been working well this week and I’m very much looking forward to the game.

“We’ve got the players in a good place mentally, so we’re going with a view to win the game.

“I appreciate it won’t be easy, but I reckon we’ve got enough quality on the pitch to achieve that victory.”

McGlynn also confirmed that midfielder Grant Gillespie will be out until Christmas with a knee injury, while Ross Matthews will also miss the trip to Dumbarton, but his injury is not expected to be long term.

Another unnamed player is a doubt having played through an injury in recent weeks, leaving Raith potentially without four men who started against Montrose last Saturday.

“We’re down to the bare bones, but that’s fine, we’ll get one or two in and we’ll get a team on the pitch,” McGlynn added.