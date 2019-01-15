Raith v Pars - players who have represented both Fife clubs
Raith Rovers and Dunfermline renew old rivalries on Saturday, but will any of these former players have split loyalties?
There's only a few miles between Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, and some players were happy to make the short journey between East End Park and Stark's Park.
1. Craig Wilson
Defender Wilson made his Pars debut as a teenager but struggled to hold down a regular starting position. He then switched to Raith.
2. Jason Dair
Dair broke through the senior ranks with Raith where he won league and cup winners medals and scored the Kirkcaldy side's first ever goal in Europe.
3. Jimmy Nicholl
Nicholl would guide Raith to their most famous hour when they lifted the Coca-Cola Cup in the 1994/95 season.
4. Joe Cardle
Exciting winger Cardle had a short spell at Raith after leaving Dunfermline Athletic during their financial crisis.
