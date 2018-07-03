Raith win the race for Wedderburn

Raith Rovers have won the race to sign midfielder Nat Wedderburn following his release from Dunfermline.

The 26-year-old, also wanted by rival League One clubs, was unveiled to the media at Raith's current training base at Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes this afternoon, joining on a one-year contract with the option of another year if promoted.

Wedderburn has been training with the Kirkcaldy side since last Wednesday, following a meeting the previous day with boss Barry Smith, and he also featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly match against Partick Thistle on Saturday, which Raith won 2-1.

He started his career with Stoke City, winning academy player of the year in his first season.

Despite being unable to make the breakthrough into the first team, he won four caps for England Under 19s.

Following his release from the Potters in 2010, Wedderburn spent two seasons at Northampton Town, before moving to Corby Town for a year.

It was in the summer of 2013 that he made his move to Scotland, signing for Championship side Cowdenbeath after a trial spell.

Wedderburn's form over two campaigns at Central Park earned him a move to the Scottish Premiership where he played under former Rovers boss John Hughes.

However, he found his opportunities limited and after making just 10 league starts for the Highlanders, he returned to Fife to sign for Dunfermline in the summer of 2016.

Wedderburn became a first team regular at East End Park, making 67 appearances for the Championship side before his release at the end of last season.

The midfielder, who can also play defence, becomes Barry Smith's fifth new arrival at Stark's Park this summer.