Record level of interest in fans role on Raith board

Four candidates have put themselves forward for election to become the new supporters representative on the Raith Rovers board of directors.

The record level of interest will see Bill Gilby, Paul Gilfillan, Andy Mill and David Proudfoot compete for the role, with eligible supporters asked to vote for who they want to represent them in the Stark’s Park boardroom.

Raith fans won the right to a voice on the board after the Reclaim the Rovers campaign, backed by The Fife Free Press, raised £100,000 towards a buy-out of the club in December 2005.

To vote fans must either be current adult members of any of the Raith Forum groups – namely the Jim McMillan Club, 200 Club, Supporters Club, Rovers Down South and Raith Supporters Trust – or an adult season ticket holder.

The polls are now open and will remain open until 10.00 p.m on Friday, June 1.

A Hustings event will be held on Monday, May 28 at 7.30 p.m in the Raith Suite at Stark’s Park, where the four candidates will each make a public statement and field questions from the floor.

The winning candidate will replace current supporters rep Gordon Adamson, a well-known and popular figure due to his dual-role as matchday announcer, who has chosen not to stand for re-election after two years in the post.

Bill Gilby, a Rovers supporter since 1966 and a former senior manager in UNISON , is the co-founder of Rovers Down South, a supporters group which stages regular former player events and which has raised tens of thousands for the club.

Paul Gilfillan, an HR professional, has supported the club for 45 years. He programme editor when the club won the Coca Cola Cup, and also created the popular and award-winning fanzine Stark’s Bark.

Retired fireman Andy Mill, a Raith fan for the best part of 50 years, is the current chairman of the 200 Club and has served on the committee in different roles for many years throughout this time.

David Proudfoot, a Rovers fan for over 30 years, is currently head of computing science at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, where he is also head coach of the football teams. He is also Chairman of the Scottish Independent Schools’ Football Association.

A full statement from each candidate is available on the Raith Trust website, here.