Robbie Savage joins Raith Rovers’ big night

Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame night will have a strong Welsh connection this year with two star guests from the Valleys.

Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders will be the headliners on a night which will see six more Rovers’ legends inducted in front of a full house at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Robbie Stavage at Stark's Park, home of Raith Rovers, in 2010 (Pic: Walter Neilson)

The show takes place on Monday, November 12 - with tickets snapped up months ago.

For Savage, it marks a return to the Kingdom, where his career as a pundit actually began.

The Radio5 Live hosts, one of the most high profile commentators in football, made his first ever public speaking appearance at a dinner at the Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes.

He came to town as ambassador to Kirkcaldy-based ACA Sports back in 2010, shortly after he started a column with a national newspaper.

His visit included a trip to Stark’s Park, where he met members of John McGlynn’s Scottish Cup semi-final squad, and then on to ACA Sports on the High Street.

Savage has since gone on to forge a hugely successful media career on television and radio - he even competed in the 2011 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and BBC’s Children In need fundraisers.

As a player he was always in the thick of the action, gaining 39 caps for Wales, and making his name with Leceister City, where he won the League Cup, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County.

He played more than 600 games at the top level.

Savage will be joined on stage by countryrman, Dean Saunders, who also enjoyed an outstanding career in the Premier League.

He forged a great partnership with the legendary Ian Rush at Liverpool - Saunders was top scorer in 1991-92 - and then paired up with Dwight Yorke at Aston Villa as they pushed Manchester United all the way to the inaugural Premier League title.

Saunders also gained 75 caps for Wales before retiring and moving into management in the lower leagues with spells at Wrexham, Doncaster, Wolves and Chesterfield.

The duo will look back on their careers, and tell some great stories, when they appear on stage as part of the Hall of Fame night which honours Rovers’ greatest servants.

The annual event has been organised by a team of four which includes Willie MacGregor, John Greer, Councillor Alistair Cameron, and Allan Crow, editor of the Press.

Alistair said: “We have two fantastic guests confirmed our our show.

“We can’t wait to welcome them to Kirkcaldy.

“Robbie was a pleasure to work with at ACA – I remember his first event very well – and he has gone to to do so much work on radio and television.

“The show is shaping up well and we still have a couple of inductees to announce over the coming weeks, and then it’s heads down to pull it all together.’’

The 2018 show will see Ian Porterfield, Chris Candlish, Keith Wright and Paul Smith inducted along with two others yet to be announced – and one of them will also be honoured as the Gourlay Inductee , named in memory of the late Ally Gourlay who was a founding member of the organising team and a co-host on the night.