Raith Rovers Girls under 17s player Ellie Eboji has been called up to the Scotland Women’s U15s squad to travel to Newport later this month for a double header against their Wales counterparts.

The 14-year-old St Andrew’s HS pupil has been outstanding this year, with her formidable goalscoring ability a major factor in her team pushing for the league title.

Ellie has also recently impressed in several games for Raith Ladies.