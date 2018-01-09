Smith hails Raith spirit after scooping Manager of the Month award

Barry Smith has saluted the fantastic spirt of his Raith Rovers players after landing the Ladbrokes League One manager of the month award for December.

The Stark’s Park boss has been proud the way some players have played through injuries and also out of position for the cause.

And they have earned their rewards as Rovers now top the table by one point as they get set to face rivals Ayr United on Saturday.

Smith, who was also voted top Ladbrokes League One boss in August, said: “We suffered three defeats in a week in November and he boys showed a lot of character to come back from that bad week and get some important results from there on in.

“Now we’re on a good run – and it hasn’t been easy – as we played Alloa, Arbroath and Stranraer who are all occupying top five spots.

“And Airdrie showed how dangerous they are as after drawing with us they beat Ayr the following week.

“So the boys have done well in a difficult run of games.”

Strike stars Greig Spence and Liam Buchanan have been weighing in with the goals but Smith says it’s a team effort as Rovers strive to get back to the Ladbrokes Championship at the first attempt.

He said: “Greig and Liam have been scoring in most games and it’s always great to have your strikers getting on the score sheet every week.

“But they’re getting great service and there have been a lot of good performances throughout the team.

“We’ve only lost two games in the league so far – and that’s despite being hit with a lot of injuries.

“Guys have been playing with knocks – and out of position - and we’ve some long-term ones too like Kyle Benedictus who has been out for four months now.

“But the guys have really stepped up to plate just to get out there and do their best for Raith Rovers.”