The statistic that highlights Raith Rovers’ biggest problem this season

If matches finished at half-time this season Raith Rovers would be two points clear at the top of League One.

It’s a statistic that shines a spotlight on the club’s biggest problem – competing for a full 90 minutes.

The Scottish League One half-time table. Source: www.soccerway.com

Rovers are currently third in a league they expected to win, and trail leaders Arbroath by 15 points, with most of the damage done in the second halves of games, although ironically, on Saturday past, they recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to rescue a point in Stranraer.

But again, they only performed for 45 minutes and it’s a huge frustration for manager John McGlynn.

“I don’t know the reason for it because we are fit – make no mistake,” he said.

“We don’t have the greatest infrastructure, but with regards to League One, we’re up there. We’ve got Tam Ritchie helping and young Blair the sports scientist.

“These guys are doing it voluntarily but they are giving us their expertise.

“All the fans can see our warm-up routines, and during the week there’s an intensity to our training. I can’t really put my finger on it, but it’s certainly not fitness.”

Rovers have claimed just seven points from the last 21 available and will need to get to the bottom of their inconsistency issues as they look to firstly secure their place in the play-offs, then clinch promotion over a two-legged semi-final and final.

“We can do it – there’s no doubt about that – but we’ve not been consistent and that’s what is killing us,” McGlynn said. “There’s no-one happy with the situation, but it’s up to us to dust ourselves down, muck in, and do that wee bit extra to earn the breaks we’re not getting, because we’re deserving of some.”

Rovers start the final quarter of the season this Saturday at home to an Airdrie side currently bottom of the form guide over the past six games, despite last week’s win over Montrose.

“They got themselves a win which will help their confidence, and Ian Murray is a very experienced manager,” McGlynn said.

“He’ll try to make it difficult for us, but at the same time if they’ve got any aspirations to get into the play-offs they’ll need to win games like this. This is basically a six-pointer.

“If we can beat them it would give them a real mountain to climb, certainly to go above us.”

Rovers hope to have Nat Wedderburn back from injury, while Iain Davidson should return to the starting XI after being rested against Stranraer.