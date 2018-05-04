Thomson: We're playing for our Raith futures

There is more than promotion at stake for Raith Rovers players on Saturday after right back Jason Thomson admitted jobs are on the line.

Rovers go into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final looking to overhaul a 2-0 deficit following Wednesday's nightmare first leg in Alloa.

Failure to do so will result in another season in League One, and the likelihood of budget cuts and job losses.

"I think everyone is well aware of the consequences," Thomson said.

"It's another season in League One and with that comes cuts in budget, players and jobs.

"'That's the reality of it - we're playing for our futures.

"It's potentially the last game for Raith Rovers for a lot of players so we just need to go out on our sword and try to get the win."

Thomson admitted that the team let themselves down in a self-inflicted first leg defeat in Alloa. Now the first goal on Saturday is crucial.

"It was very disappointing," he said.

"We've actually started the game half decent but we lose the first goal, then I don't think we've defended well, or created any chances.

"The first goal was a blow, but we all need to stand up and be counted as a team

"The only positive you can take is we have Saturday to try and redeem it.

"We just have to roll our sleeves up and make sure we get the first goal."

From the high of expecting a title party at Stark's Park on Saturday, to the low of missing out, and now their current predicament, the club and its fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster in the past five days.

But having served the club for six years, and experienced Ramsdens Cup glory and Premiership promotion play-offs, as well as relegation from the Championship last season, Thomson is only too aware of the ups and downs of life with the Kirkcaldy outfit.

He said: "It's tough but that's football, and without joking about it, that's Raith Rovers. It's an emotional rollercoaster.

"I've been in football long enough to know there's plenty highs, but there's a lot more lows, which is difficult.

"But we just need to stand up and try and do it. We're fighting for our future and there's nothing bigger than that.

"I've stood here 1000 times saying this, but it needs to be done.

"You just have to give it your best effort and see what the outcome is."