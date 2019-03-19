Tickets go on sale for Raith Rovers’ Fife derby

Tickets for Raith’s away derby match to East Fife on Saturday, March 30 go on sale tomorrow.

They are available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am until 4pm.

Both teams are in the hunt for a play-off place in the battle to win promotion from League One.

Rovers are in third place on 48 points with the Fifers just one place and four points behind.

The Kirkcaldy side will be seeking revenge after losing 2-1 at home to their Fife rivals back in December.

Fans can purchase the tickets for the match against Darren Young’s fellow promotion chasers at the Main Office during the above times, by calling 01592 263514 or online via the club website.