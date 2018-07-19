‘We didn’t expect to go out and be beaten like that’

Kyle Benedictus said there were no hints that Raith would slip up in the manner they did in their Betfred Cup tie with Cowdenbeath.

The Blue Brazil, who last year had to play off with Cove Rangers to avoid relegation from League Two, stunned Raith with a 2-0 win at Bayview, Raith’s temporary home.

While there’s clearly no need to be pressing any panic buttons yet, the experienced Benedictus admits he was stunned by the defeat given how the squad had performed in pre-season.

He said: “We didn’t expect that after the pre-season we had, and I apologise to the fans on behalf of the boys because they pay their money to come and see that, and it wasn’t good enough.

“Individually, a couple of mistakes from myself have led to goals and it’s not good enough.

“We’re disappointed, and we want to put it right.

“It’s very disappointing, all over the park.

“Defensively, not good enough. Attacking, not good enough.

“It’s actually been a good pre-season. We’ve tested ourselves against Championship opposition and looked good in spells.

“It’s the first game of the season and it’s not the way you want to start, but it’s about building so we need to make sure we pick ourselves up for next week.”

Benedictus was honest enough to admit that he should have done better for Jordyn Sheerin’s winning goal for Cowden.

He added: “I’ll take responsibility for the second goal, but for the first I felt it was a free-kick on myself down at the corner. He’s just pushed me and managed to get a break of the ball.

“As a team don’t think anyone in first 11 can say they done well. No one was good enough and we need to put it right.

“Everybody’s hurting, but we’ve got to remember it’s the first game.

“The cup games are serious games, but we need to use them to make sure we’re ready for the most important thing, which is the league.

“It’s not a good start, but we’ll be working hard on training ground to make it right.

And Raith will need to pick themselves up quickly, as they get set for what will be the toughest test in their group.

While work is carried out at Stark’s Park, East Fife’s Bayview Stadium is Raith’s temporary base, and that’s where they’ll welcome Heart of Midlothian on Saturday.

A meeting with the Jambos is a tough ask at the best of times, but Raith will do it with the added pressure of the game being shown live on BT Sports.

The club skipper, though, says that’s a pressure he and his team mates will revel in come the weekend.

“It’s good to get a game on TV and I’m sure the boys will enjoy it against good opposition,” he said.

“Maybe that’s the game we need.

“As we saw in the friendlies, we acquitted ourselves really well against teams in the league above.”