We have what it takes to go and win the title

Raith Rovers winger Bobby Barr believes the team can put the frustration of the past two games behind them to reclaim top spot in League One.

Rovers had the chance to open a seven-point gap over Ayr but a defeat to Stranraer followed by Saturday’s goalless draw in Alloa saw the Honest Men overtake them.

The best the Kirkcaldy side can now hope for is a two-point cushion at the top if they win their next two games – away to Queen’s Park on Saturday and home to Albion Rovers on Tuesday.

“The past two weeks have been disappointing if we’re being honest,” Barr told the Press.

“We had the chance to get a wee gap and we’ve made it hard for ourselves.

“It’s still in our hands, and we’ve still got the game in hand, but we need to start winning and being clinical.

“We knew it would be neck and neck between us and Ayr all season but if we win our next two games we’re top of the league, then it’s up to them to catch us.

“We don’t have any given right to go and win a league. We have to go and earn it, and Ayr are a good side.

“They came down as well and spent a bit of money in the summer and went full-time.

“So it’s going to be tough and it will probably go right to the end but we’ve got enough in the dressing room to go and win it.”

Raith’s failure to score in the past two games has hurt them most, but with plenty attacking options in the squad, Barr believes it will not become an ongoing concern.

“We’ve got goals in the team,” he said.

“We were poor at Stranraer, but Alloa was frustrating because we played some good football at times, but just didn’t make the right decisions in the final third.

“We had chances, maybe not clear cut, but if we anticipate the ball falling or get across defenders we could have had a couple.

“Alloa is a difficult place to go, but it’s two points dropped in my opinion.

“However, there’s no point in getting too downhearted.

“It’s still in our own hands with 14 games to go and you’d have taken that at the start of the season.”

Barr is back in the side after overcoming a groin injury which restricted his appearances over the past few months. Saturday was only his second start since mid-November and he hopes to quickly get back to his best.

“I’m just getting my sharpness back,” he explained.

“I felt decent on Saturday, and had a few good flashes now and again, but I wasn’t on the ball enough for my liking.

“If I’m fit I feel I bring a lot to the table, and hopefully I can stay fit until the end of the season.

“I’ve got confidence in my own ability and hopefully I can show why the gaffer trusts me between now and the end of the season.”