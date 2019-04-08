Why Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson was benched at Stenhousemuir

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn admitted he left Iain Davidson out of Saturday's draw at Stenhousemuir due to fears over the artificial surface at Ochilview.

The 35-year-old centre-back has been nursing an ongoing back problem since the defeat to Hibs in the Scottish Cup in February, and a decision was taken not to risk aggravating the injury ahead of the promotion play-offs.

Davidson was named on the bench but would have been only been brought on in an emergency.

"Davo played here in November and was in agony for days," McGlynn revealed.

"The surface out there is rock solid and he said it was the worst his body has ever felt.

"I could have played him and he might have missed the rest of the season.

"There's two or three players who don't train until a Thursday or Friday because we're just nursing them along, and Davo's one of them.

"Unfortunately, that's what you've got to do."

Rovers did, however, suffer a potentially serious blow after goalkeeper Robbie Thomson was stretchered off with a suspected ruptured achilles, adding to an already lengthy injury list at the Kirkcaldy club.

It led to an extended period of injury time, during which Liam Buchanan struck to rescue a point for Rovers, and in doing so, denied Arbroath the League One title for another week, although they now require just a point.