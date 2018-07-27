Win is not Granted as midfielder expects Cove battle

Grant Gillespie is aiming to help end the side’s Betfred Cup campaign on a high at Cove.

Grant Gillespie is aiming to help end the side’s Betfred Cup campaign on a high at Cove.

But the midfielder says absolutely nothing will be taken for granted against the Highland side who were almost promoted to League Two last season through the pyramid system.

Raith will go there in fine fettle after decent recent performances against Hearts and Inverness Caley – two sides from higher divisions.

Gillespie said: “There are plenty of positives that we can take into the Cove game this weekend.

“I don’t know too much about Cove but I do know they were close to getting into League Two.

“It’s going to be a physical game, so we’ll prepare for another tough fixture and, if we can play like we did against Inverness, then hopefully we can come away with the three points.”

Raith were a matter of minutes from holding Inverness to a draw on Tuesday night and forcing their second penalty shoot-out in a row.

Barry Smith’s side won’t be progressing from their group but Gillespie said it was important all the same that Raith don’t down tools and make sure they head into next week’s league opener with a spring in their step.

“Inverness had the better of the first half and, in the second, we just had to believe in ourselves a bit more,” said the midfielder, whose second-half volley lit up the game and had hauled Raith level.

“We started to get the ball down and pass it a bit.

“We did that and I think it showed.

“It’s disappointing not to take anything from the game because I think we deserved at least to take it to penalties.

“Sometimes that’s football and it doesn’t go your way.

“It was important we got back in the game after losing the goal.

“The way we started the second half, we knew we’d get a chance.

“I popped up – I don’t get many – and I think my last goal was a left-foot strike against Dundee United.

“We felt going into the Hearts game that we could get something from it if we stayed compact.

“We also stuck to our tasks manfully at Inverness.

“That gives us something to take into the league campaign as well, because it’s important we start that well.”