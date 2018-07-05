Winger and striker on trial at Raith

Raith Rovers are continuing to run the rule over potential signings as the countdown towards the first competitive fixture approaches.

The Kirkcaldy side begin their 2018-19 campaign in nine days time by hosting Cowdenbeath in their opening Betfred Cup group match, which will be held at Bayview Stadium on Saturday, July 14 due to the ongoing work to lay an artificial surface at Stark’s Park.

Raith boss Barry Smith is still hopeful of adding to his squad ahead of the opening game, with two 21-year-olds currently on trial with the League One title hopefuls.

Recently released St Mirren winger Nathan Flanagan, who had a loan spell at East Fife last season, and former Partick Thistle striker Kevin Nisbet, who has also been on loan at Dumbarton and Ayr United, are both training with the club and featured in a 2-1 closed doors friendly win over Partick on Saturday, with Nisbet getting on the scoresheet.

Smith told the Press: “We’ve got a couple of boys who have been in for the full pre-season and we just need to see a bit more from them.

“They’ve also got a decision to make because the club can only offer what we can afford.

“Sometimes players have to look at the opportunity they are getting at Raith, which could be greater than the financial reward at this stage of their career.”

Nisbet featured again in last night’s 2-1 friendly win over Dunfermline at Bayview, and helped set up both goals in an lively showing.

Flanagan, however, did not play due to a back injury. The Press understands that the pacy winger has been made an offer, although this has not yet been accepted.

Smith completed his fifth new signing of the summer this week with the arrival of Nat Wedderburn following his release from Dunfermline.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who can also play defence, has also featured for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

“He brings another good bit of experience,” Smith said. “He’s also a big physical presence, something we feel will be valuable to us. We think he fits into the way we want to play and he’ll certainly add quality to the squad.”

Smith is still looking to sign another goalkeeper to provide competition for Robbie Thomson, while he is also hopeful of adding another striker, and at least one wide player.

“We’re still talking to players, but they are weighing up their options and waiting to see what the best decison for them is,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to wait to get the right ones. We’re running with a small squad, but we’re happy with the quality we’ve brought in so far.”

Following the cancellation of Saturday’s friendly at Berwick Rangers, the club has organised a closed doors game against Dundee United at St Andrews.