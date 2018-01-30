Zanatta returns to Rovers

Dario Zanatta has returned on loan to Raith Rovers.

The Hearts midfielder started a season-long loan at Stark’s Park at the beginning of 2017/18 but was recalled to Tynecastle last month and it seemed his spell at the club was over.

The 20-year-old Canadian played and scored as the Jambos beat Hamilton Accies 3-0 last Wednesday and it seemed certain that Zanatta would feature in the Hearts first team squad.

But, in a surprise move, Zanatta will make the journey back to Kirkcaldy and stay at Rovers until the end of the season.