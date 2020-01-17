Raith’s cup tickets are sold out

Raith Rovers have sold out their initial allocation of 578 tickets for tomorrow’s (Saturday) Scottish Cup match with Livingston.

Tickets will therefore be on sale from the Tony Macaroni Arena tomorrow from 1pm.

The fourth-round tie has a 3pm kick-off, with admission charges of £15 for adults, concessions £10 and £5 for under-16s.

Rovers’ website has reminded fans it’s the first time the two sides have been paired together in the competition and Rovers will head into the game as underdogs, with Gary Holt’s team currently sitting fifth in the Premiership table.

While Livingston are two divisions higher than Rovers this term, the clubs shared a league as recently as 2015-16, when Rovers won three out of the four Championship meetings.

The last of these was in May 2016, when an Aidan Connolly goal was enough to secure all three points.