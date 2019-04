Raith Rovers striker Kevin Nisbet is in the running to be named League One Player of the Year.

The hitman has been in superb form this season, hitting 31 goals so far and as such is one of four names put forward for the award from PFA Scotland.

Joining Nisbet are Forfar’s Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn from champions Arbroath and Dom Thomas of Dumbarton.

Winners will be announced on May 5.