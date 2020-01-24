Raith’s Victoria on loan spell at Stranraer

Raith Rovers have today (Friday) finalised the loan signing to Stranraer of Portuguese midfielder Joao Victoria until the end of the current season.

Victoria has been in Scotland for seven years, during which time he has played for Queen’s Park, East Kilbride, Arbroath and Albion Rovers.

He signed for the Rovers last summer from Airdrieonians, having also enjoyed a successful loan spell with Stranraer at Stair Park last season.

The Kirkcaldy club has extended good wishes to Victoria in his time at Stranraer.