Raith showed spirit to grab late equaliser says boss McGlynn

Raith players and fans celebrate the late equaliser. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Stark’s Park boss was happy with the way his under strength side, missing key players in captain Kyle Benedictus, midfield anchor Ross Matthews, and forward Ethon Varian, kept pushing to grab a late equaliser as the clock ticked towards the 90 minute mark.

"It was a typical derby game,” he said.

"There was a lot of effort and commitment. We were never at our flowing best but the conditions didn’t help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Your passing had to be really good. If your touch was off you were losing possession. It was hard to tell where the ball was going to land so we never really got moving properly.

“Dunfermline did very well to press us and close us down but on the odd occasion we managed to play through that.

“We had a good ball across the face of goal in the first half but no takers and then Fon Williams made a really good save from an Aidan Connolly free kick.”

"The fans that came here tonight saw two great goals, credit to Dom Thomas, it was a fantastic finish, and equally to Brad Spencer.

“Brad’s goal was a long way out. It went by a number of players, just missing them, to end up in the corner.

“At 1-0 down our guys had to show a lot of spirit, character and personality to come back.

Dunfermline had their tails up and their fans behind them, but we rallied.

“With just a few minutes to go you’re thankful to get that goal back and we go away with a point.

“If you look at the league table we’ve gained a point on the top two.