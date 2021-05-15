Raith's Premiership challenge comes to end in Dundee

Lewis Vaughan opens the scoring (Picture: Michael Gillen).

The Stark’s Park side won the match thanks to a first half goal from Lewis Vaughan, but the damage had been done with the 3-0 defeat in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night.

Rovers’ boss John McGlynn made his intentions clear with an attacking formation.

Gozie Ugwu started alongside Jamie Gullan in attack, with Lewis Vaughan playing in behind whilst Brad Spencer dropped to the bench.

In defence Fernandy Mendy started in place of the injured Iain Davidson.

There was a scare for the visitors after just 30 seconds when Dundee midfielder Max Anderson went down in the box after a tackle by Kyle Benedictus but referee Don Robertson waved aside the Blues’ claims for a penalty.

After three minutes Dan Armstrong was just too high with a shot following a great crossfield pass from Jamie Gullan.

The visitors responded and came close when defender Lee Ashcroft slid in on a free kick from Charlie Adam but his attempt went over the bar.

A minute later Lewis Vaughan made a good run from the halfway line but trundled a weak effort towards Adam Legzdins, however he was soon to make amends.

Six minutes later Regan Hendry had a shot which Vaughan intercepted, turned on the ball and placed it into the net to open the scoring.

Just sixty seconds later Raith could have been two up when a lob from an angle by right back Reghan Tumilty bounced across the face of the Dundee goal but went narrowly wide.

Kieran MacDonald had a decent attempt from distance as Rovers took control of the game but soon had keeper Jamie MacDonald to thank for protecting their lead when he spread himself to save from Anderson when it looked as through the teenager was sure to score.

Rovers went in at the break deservedly one goal to the good and came out for the second 45 full of intent.

On 53 some great work on the wing by Armstrong saw his near post cross to Ugwu cut out by Legzdins.

That was as close as they came to scoring despite dominating the play for the entire second half. For all their endeavour they just couldn’t penetrate the Dundee rearguard.

Despite the disappointment it has been a season to remember for Rovers, one which began with many predicting an immediate return to League One.