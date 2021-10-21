Raith's Reghan is relishing tilt at Inverness Caley

Reghan Tumilty starts the move that leads to Raith's first goal against Arbroath (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rovers put on a good performance in the first meeting in the Highlands only to return to Kirkcaldy empty-handed after a late wonder strike from Roddy MacGregor gave Billy Dodds’ side all three points.

The 24- year-old said he still feels aggrieved at the outcome of the match and hopes to right that wrong when Caley come calling this weekend with five points separating the two side as first play second.

“We're looking forward to it,” he said. “Obviously, it's a chance to get closer to them.

Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"In the away game, we lost 1-0 to a wonder strike.

"We played really, really well in that game away to Inverness so, hopefully, they'll come here and find it tough and we can put in a good performance and pass the ball.”

Raith moved up to second after Saturday’s win over Arbroath and, despite the disappointment of losing an injury time goal, Tumilty says they were well worth the three points.

“I think especially in the first 20 minutes we were really good.

“That first goal, I can't really remember much about it, but I know we worked it well down the side. I just know it's definitely not Dylan Tait's goal – it's an own goal! But it was a good move.

"But that is stuff we work on all the time with the gaffer and Smudger, so it's good to see it all come off. It definitely puts them on the back foot straight away.

“I feel like, obviously, they did have periods in the game where they were controlling it – they hit the post but, apart from that, even the goal was just unfortunate.

"They have not had much in the whole game. We played well and, I think, in the first half, that was really it, them hitting the post.

"I think the way Arbroath play, they go very, very directly so it kind of put us back up the pitch more and we probably should have passed our way out a wee bit more.

"But we have seen it off against a tough team that gave Killie and all these teams a good game.