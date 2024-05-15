Thornton's Garry Thomson celebrates scoring against title rivals Bo'ness Athletic last Saturday

Thornton Hibs’ incredible run in the East of Scotland League second division was stretched to 20 consecutive victories as they won 1-0 at Kennoway Star Hearts on Tuesday night, following on from beating leaders Bo’ness Athletic 4-2 at Memorial Park on Saturday and the previous Wednesday night’s 4-1 home success over Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare, writes John Laing.

Robbie Hall’s powerful 24th-minute drive gave Craig Gilbert’s Thornton the three points at Kennoway, setting up a Helicopter Saturday when they visit Coldstream whilst league leaders Bo'ness Athletic (currently one point ahead) play host to Dalkeith Thistle as the league season comes to an end. Both matches will kick-off at 2.30pm.

Against Willie Irvine’s Athletic at the weekend, it was the visitors who took the lead on 11 minutes when Callum MacDonald slid the ball home after Calum Sutherland could only parry Christopher Ogilvie's shot into his path.

But within two minutes it was all square when leading Thornton scorer Garry Thomson shot past Fraser Currid, before in the 29th minute Thomson put Hibs ahead, with Currid taking a real sore one as he tried to prevent the goal.

The game was held up for a good five minutes to allow the keeper to receive treatment before Kyle Wilson eventually came on to take his place.

A powerful low drive by Sean Heaver into the far corner brought the West Lothian outfit level in the 39th minute.

In the 65th minute, Thomson netted his third from close range after Hall had headed John Soutar's cross into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Soutar set up Hall to score Thornton's fourth goal five minutes later.

With four minutes remaining, Bo'ness got a penalty. But Sutherland made a brilliant save to prevent Sandy Cunningham from reducing the deficit and sealed a 4-2 triumph which completed the league double over Athletic.