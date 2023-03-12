Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers: Hosts ease into Scottish Cup semi-finals despite spirited opening from Ian Murray's side
A spirited Raith Rovers performance wasn’t enough to shock holders Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox, as Ian Murray’s side lost 3-0 to the holders of the competition in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon.
Raith Rovers travelled to Glasgow as clear underdogs to make it to the semi-final stage of the competition, but for the opening 40 minutes, they held their own against the Premiership giants.
It could have been a spectacular start when Isma Goncalves nearly caught out veteran goalkeeper Alan McGregor from his own half just one minute into the tie.
He took advantage of Goldson’s slack pass and shot from all of 70-yards, with his effort narrowly missing the target.
The hosts soon had their first chance at goal moments later, with Ryan Kent bursting up the pitch and firing an effort just past Jamie McDonald’s near post.
McDonald then made a stunning save to deny James Tavernier when he shot at goal on the turn in the box after neat play.
For long spells afterwards, Raith Rovers defended their six-yard box expertly, and consigned Rangers to long-range efforts – frustrating the home crowd.
However, they couldn’t quite make it to half time level.
From a corner kick, Borna Barisic delivery was spot on and Goldson powered home a header across goal to give Rangers the lead on 41 minutes.
In the second half, the game was put beyond Murray’s side when Ryan Nolan deflected the ball into his own net from Tavernier’s cross on the hour mark.
Six minutes later, Rovers had their best chance of the afternoon when Aidan Connelly’s ball across the box was just missed by Goncalves in front of goal.
On 88 minutes, Scott Arfield rounded off the scoring with a well-placed effort in the box after Todd Cantwell passed across the box to the midfielder.
Next up for Raith Rovers is a return to Stark’s Park next Saturday as they take on Cove Rangers on league duty.
Reaction to follow.