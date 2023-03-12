Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers: Hosts ease into Scottish Cup semi-finals despite spirited opening from Ian Murray's side

Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald is dejected after Ryan Nolan scores an own goal to make it 2-0 to Rangers (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers travelled to Glasgow as clear underdogs to make it to the semi-final stage of the competition, but for the opening 40 minutes, they held their own against the Premiership giants.

It could have been a spectacular start when Isma Goncalves nearly caught out veteran goalkeeper Alan McGregor from his own half just one minute into the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took advantage of Goldson’s slack pass and shot from all of 70-yards, with his effort narrowly missing the target.

Rangers' Connor Goldson scores to make it 1-0 to Rangers against Raith Rovers (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The hosts soon had their first chance at goal moments later, with Ryan Kent bursting up the pitch and firing an effort just past Jamie McDonald’s near post.

McDonald then made a stunning save to deny James Tavernier when he shot at goal on the turn in the box after neat play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For long spells afterwards, Raith Rovers defended their six-yard box expertly, and consigned Rangers to long-range efforts – frustrating the home crowd.

However, they couldn’t quite make it to half time level.

Rangers' Ryan Kent and Raith Rovers' Brad Spencer tussle for possession of the ball in midfield (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

From a corner kick, Borna Barisic delivery was spot on and Goldson powered home a header across goal to give Rangers the lead on 41 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, the game was put beyond Murray’s side when Ryan Nolan deflected the ball into his own net from Tavernier’s cross on the hour mark.

Six minutes later, Rovers had their best chance of the afternoon when Aidan Connelly’s ball across the box was just missed by Goncalves in front of goal.

On 88 minutes, Scott Arfield rounded off the scoring with a well-placed effort in the box after Todd Cantwell passed across the box to the midfielder.

1573 Raith Rovers' supporters made the trip to Ibrox for the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Raith Rovers is a return to Stark’s Park next Saturday as they take on Cove Rangers on league duty.