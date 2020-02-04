Rangers legends set for Q&A night in Kirkcaldy

Two Rangers legends are teaming up for a night of sporting memories in Kircaldy.

Willie Johnston and Colin Stein are the guests of honour at event run by Past Heroes Ltd.

It takes place at the St Clair Tavern, on Thursday, March 12.

The duo played in Rangers’ legendary 1972 European Cup Winners Cup team – both scored in that famous victory over Dynamo Moscow.

Between them they played nearly 600 games for the club and netted almost 250 goals.

The night will look back on their careers, great European nights, and get their views on the current squad managed by Steven Gerrard.

There will also be a Q&A with fans.

Tickets for the event include an option for VIP meet and greets.

Under 18s are allowed in accompanied by an adult

More details HERE https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-rangers-legends-willie-johnston-colin-stein-in-kirkcaldy-tickets-91159780357?fbclid=IwAR0mQQuEKy6UqVeUSl5HcNogFdGUXlrIudLV6SQOTZDPVA9EnLN9Rf05OMw