Rangers loanee Jamie Barjonas praised for recent performances at Raith Rovers

Raith manager John McGlynn has praised the recent form of Rangers on-loan midfielder Jamie Barjonas on the eve of the promotion play-offs.

The 20-year-old has started all 14 games since making the temporary transfer from the Ibrox side in January, but after starting with a bang, scoring a 25-yard wonder goal on his debut against Forfar, the youngster’s form has fluctuated at times, in line with the overall team performances.

But after two impressive back-to-back games against Arbroath and Brechin, McGlynn believes Barjonas is beginning to blossom.

“He’s shown up and played a big part in spells of games, but then he’s fell out it, came back into it, and it’s been very stop-start,” McGlynn said.

“In the last two weeks, against Arbroath and Brechin, and maybe because there wasn’t a senior player like Nat Wedderburn or Grant Gillespie in there, he’s actually taken on the responsibility and really shown what he can be.

“He took both games by the scruff of the neck and dictated the midfield area with great quality.

“He’s got a good size about him, he’s not slow, he’s got a great passing range, and he’s really come to the fore in the last two games.”

Barjonas has been with Rangers since the age of nine, and signed a professional contract in March 2016.

He has made nine appearances, two of them starts, for the Ibrox side.

He spent time on loan at English League 2 side Bury at the start of the current season, making four appearances.

“You can forget he’s still only 20, and he has come into a new dressing room with different players and different styles,” McGlynn added.

“He’s certainly now found his rhythm, and in the last two weeks he’s been looking the part.”