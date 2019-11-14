Regan Hendry earmarked for Raith Rovers return after injury boost

There was joy and relief in equal measure at Stark’s Park this week after it was revealed that Regan Hendry’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The initial diagnosis on the influential midfielder’s knee was that he could face an operation and up to four months on the sidelines.

However, further examination has revealed that the 21-year-old has only suffered minor damage, and he could be back within two weeks.

Following the devastating news regarding Lewis Vaughan, who faces up to a year on the sidelines, it is a much-needed boost for the club on the injury front.

John McGlynn broke the news in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Stranraer.

This week, he told the Press: “I wanted to deliver that good news on the back of a good result.

“He’s such an influential player to us and from thinking he was maybe going to be out for four months to end up being four weeks, is a game-changer.

“He’s still got to get through the rehabilitation and hopefully get better day-by-day to be back within the two weeks, but as long as he doesn’t have a setback then that timescale should be met.”

Having endured some terrible luck with injuries throughout his second stint in charge of the club, McGlynn admitted he could scarcely believe the good news.

“Regan had been presenting very well throughout last week but myself and Paul were thinking we couldn’t be as lucky as that because we always referred back to the scan result, which was telling us something that was really, really bad,” he said.

“We hope he can get back within the timescale, however, if it was to be a week more we just need to deal with that.

“That’s certainly better than an operation and being four months down the road.”

The timing of Hendry’s return could be significant, with Brad Spencer suspended for the next league match at home to Forfar on Tuesday, November 26.

“I’m not suggesting Regan will make that game because we don’t know,” McGlynn said.

“The timescale would suggest he might just about make that game, but we certainly wouldn’t be rushing him back because of that.

“We need to still be careful on it but it’s given everyone, including Regan himself, a massive lift.”