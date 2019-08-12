Regan Hendry feeling confident as Raith Rovers' penalty taker

Raith Rovers midfield maestro Regan Hendry insisted he was confident he would score Saturday's penalty opener - despite missing in training the previous day.

The former Celtic youngster both won and converted the 13th minute spot kick that set Rovers on their way to an impressive 5-2 victory over Clyde.

Afterwards, Raith manager John McGlynn admitted he was anxious during Hendry's run-up, having watched sub goalkeeper Ross Munro save Hendry's attempts in training on the Friday.

But the 21-year-old playmaker confidently sent Clyde stopper David Mitchell the wrong way to open his account for the season.

"I think he saved two out of three I took in training, but I'd scored two penalties before that in pre-season so I was confident stepping up," Hendry said.

"Before me it was always Lewis Vaughan on the penalties but someone has to do it while he's out.

"He's said to me it's mine until I miss, so hopefully I can get as many as I can."

Hendry produced a man of the match performance as part of a dominant midfield trio that also included Ross Matthews and Brad Spencer.

"We're gelling really well," he said.

"I like to think when the midfield is in the game, it's ticking the rest of the team over.

"When we're all playing as well as we did today, creating chances and scoring goals, it's all good.

"The three of us are quite close as it is, which helps on the pitch.

"We all know each others strengths and weaknesses

"The way it's going, it's looking good, especially after the poor run we had in the Betfred Cup.

"I don't want to speak too soon but it looks like we've put that to bed.

"The main focus for the season was the league, and we can't ask for more than two wins from two."

Rovers will be clocking up the miles this week as they travel to Dingwall tomorrow for a Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup tie against Ross County U20s, but Hendry's main focus is on Saturday's equally lengthy league trip to Stranraer.

"It's not nice going up to Dingwall and down to Stranraer in the same week but that's just the way it's worked for us," he said.

"We're carrying a few injuries and we've not got a big squad as it is, but hopefully we can just do the job up there and be professional.

"The league is the big priority though. I came here because I want to help the team get promoted to the Championship.

"Nobody likes the trip to Stranraer and it's a difficult pitch, but hopefully we can go down there and do the business."