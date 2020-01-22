Returning pair give East Fife a real boost

Darren Young is delighted to be able to welcome back returning duo Kevin Smith and Ross Dunlop as the Fifers aim to continue a promotion push.

Smith has missed the majority of the campaign but made his long awaited return against Airdrie in the last league game.

A wrist injury has kept Dunlop out since November and his presence at the back has been equally as missed.

But a couple of friendly games over the past week gave both a chance to step up their returns and they’ll be firmly in Young’s thoughts for Saturday’s trip to Clyde.

The Bayview boss said: “Ross is a good player and has been missed.

“It’s the same with Kevin, he’s been missed, but they’ve looked really good since they’ve been back in training and in the games we arranged.

“That’s credit to how they’ve been keeping themselves ticking over when they’ve been out.”

With East Fife having no competitive game last weekend, Young arranged two friendlies against Sauchie and Civil Service Strollers.

As well as getting minutes into Dunlop and Smith, another positive was the performances of the raft of under 20s players also given game time.

“It’s great that these guys have been doing so well,” said Young.

“They’re performing and we’ve had a few of them in the squad on a Saturday now.

“It’s up to us to help them become better and I think the club will really feel the benefit of it next season.”

This weekend it’s a trip to Broadwood for the Methil men as they travel to Clyde.

“We’ll look to keep David Goodwillie quiet because he can make a big difference and could easily be playing Premier League,” said the Fife boss. Kyle Bell remains on the sidelines.