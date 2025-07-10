Revealed: How Raith Rovers get new players recruited

Technical director John Potter is at the forefront of Raith Rovers' transfer dealings (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour has provided a fascinating insight into the detailed process being implemented this summer as the Kirkcaldy club attempt to dip into the transfer market and bring in new players.

Spearheaded by technical director John Potter, the operation sees the ex-Kelty Hearts boss attempt to pinpoint potential new recruits playing across the British and Irish leagues who have the attributes suited to manager Barry Robson’s playing style.

Kilgour told Raith TV: "John Potter obviously leads the overall recruitment strategy being technical director.

"Barry's got his way of wanting to play. We take that style of play and then you look at all the different positions within that.

Director Ruaridh Kilgour is happy with the squad being assembled at Stark's Park (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"Each position is given a profile with Barry basically looking at exactly what he wants from each position.

"We've got two recruitment analysts and also a number of scouts as well.

"So basically the player profiles will be given metrics. We'll take exactly what Barry wants in a certain position, put metrics alongside that.

"They'll then create an algorithm to identify how strong these players are based on the metrics. And then we'll take that algorithm and apply that to the leagues that we're looking in.

New recruits have to be suited to the playing style of Raith manager Barry Robson (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"There's leagues in Scotland, there's leagues in England and then there's leagues in Northern Ireland, Wales, Republic of Ireland as well that we're looking at.

"So the recruitment data analyst will take that in the player profiles with the metrics, look into these divisions and create basically what is a long list of players that match exactly the profile that we're looking for.

"They'll also then go and do things like injury checks to look out what the injury history is of these players and even things like social media checks as well.

"This long list will then go to the video scouts who will look in more detail at clips against better teams in the division, lower teams in the division and full match as well.

"Because obviously you want to see the positional play of the player, not just what he's like on the ball.

"And then that long list will get reduced into a bit of a shortlist. And at that point that will get passed to John who's going to look at all the different clips, all the different data.

"He'll take it to Barry, they'll watch the clips together and then that's when they'll start to look at who's worth actually speaking to.

"They'll speak to the agent, find out what the finances are around that potential player as well.

"That will come from what was a long list of 15, 20 players all the way down to maybe two or three players.

"And that's when basically the conversations will happen with agents as well about potentially signing."

Transfer dealings at Stark’s Park this summer have so far seen the acquisitions of defender Jai Rowe from Boston United; midfielder Richard Chin from Farnborough; goalkeepers Josh Rae from St Johnstone and Aidan Glavin from Elgin City; and striker Paul McMullan from Derry City.