Revealed: Would Raith Rovers retain Stark's Park name if naming rights sold?
Kilgour told Raith TV: "We've got a commercial inventory where we always look at creative ways we can sell advertising space for the stadium. One of those is the naming rights of the stadium.
"I think six of the ten clubs in our league last year had sold the naming rights to the stadium, so it's not something unusual in Scottish football at the moment.
"We're open to it. I think with that it has to be the right partner. It also has to be something that supporters are consulted on.
"I think this is one of those decisions that it's not just about how much money we can get, it's also about making sure we protect the brand of the club.
"What we want to do is make sure that any partner that comes in, we still retain Stark's Park as part of the name. There's a lot of money to be made there. The fact that other clubs are doing it in our division, you don't want to fall behind.
"That's a way that you can bring in revenue. I think with the increased exposure that we've managed to build around Raith Rovers, there is attraction there.
"It's just making sure that we find the right partner.”
On the high number of foreign owners now involved in UK football teams, Kilgour added: "I think there's a lot more investment opportunity in the Championship.
"There's a lot of people looking at that I think in Scottish football in general and in England.
"I think there's a bit of a Wrexham effect just now. I think a third of the EFL clubs are owned by American owners.
"We do get inquiries now and again. It's not something we're interested in at this stage.
"But you look at Livingston getting Calvin Ford, Dunfermline getting investment, there's a lot of clubs in the premier league getting investment.
"And I think a lot of that is if you can get up there, there are now five European spaces because of the Conference League.
"And I think a lot of these teams will fancy their chances of getting that, which obviously increases the overall revenue for the club and the value for the club.”
