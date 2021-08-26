Riley-Snow is Blaise-ing a trail for Raith Rovers

Blaise Riley-Snow in action for Raith Rovers. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Raith Rovers midfielder joined in the summer after a couple of seasons in the Spanish league with Universidad Alicante and admits that his introduction to the Scottish game has come as a bit of a shock.

“I didn't really know much about it,” he says, “only the basics, but it was really good to come here and see the Scottish football scene.

“I first came in on trial and it was all very professional

“John McGlynn told me what he needed, I thought that I could do it, and in training and some matches I showed that to him.

“Eventually he said yes, you're what we need and I signed.

“He's a very nice guy, he's very relaxed and you can tell he knows a lot about the game.

“At the start, jumping in straight away, it was a shock.

"I've still not adapted fully but I'm definitely a lot more comfortable in the Scottish game than I was before.

“The team are amazing. It's definitely like a family and I'm feeling like a part of it.

“I look forward to everyday here, not just every game.

"I'm excited to be a part of this team and I'm enjoying it very much.”

The 22-year-old Londoner says Friday night’s Fife derby call off was a first for him.

“I've played in some terrible stadiums and I've never experienced anything like that!

"It was just a glitch.

“From what I know there was nothing anyone could have done. It was just unlucky.