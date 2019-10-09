Robbie at the double for Burntisland Shipyard

Burntisland Shipyard extended their unbeaten league run to five games with a 2-1 victory over Kinnoull in Perth on Saturday thanks to a double from Robbie Crawford.

The win was more convincing than the scoreline suggests as the Shippy were the better team throughout.

The concession of a needless penalty to give Kinnoull a lifeline with eight minutes remaining was a mere consolation for the hosts who finished the match with nine men as they lost their discipline along with their 100 per cent home league record.

After an uneventful first ten minutes the game burst into life with Kinnoull keeper Lukasz Osinski parrying Jonny Galloway’s free-kick to the side. Crawford gathered the loose ball and saw his shot blocked at the expense of a corner.

The hosts came into the match midway through the half when Gordon Norrie dragged a shot across the face of Connor’s goal, however, the play quickly switched to the other end as Osinski held a Crawford strike.

Dale Smart tried a speculative effort from around 40 yards that didn’t trouble Connor just before the Shippy took the lead with 33 minutes on the clock.

Crawford showed good control at the edge of the box before cutting inside and drilling the ball low into the bottom corner from 16 yards.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Patrick Brown lashed out at Dean Hunter leaving the referee no option but to show him a red card. On the sixty-minute mark they fell two behind.

The Shipyard broke quickly through Crawford and the youngster easily beat his man before planting the ball behind Osinski.

The visitors thought the game was done and dusted after Glancy and Crawford combined well with the latter setting up Reece Brown for a tap in but the celebrations were cut short as the referee adjudged Brown to be offside.

As the game moved into the final ten minutes Kinnoull forward Smart picked up two yellow cards in as many minutes, both for poor challenges, and left his team with nine men.

The hosts were rewarded when Connor brought down a Kinnoull player and Norrie made no mistake from the spot to make the last seven minutes more uncomfortable for the Shipyard than they should have been.