Robbie Raeside: Pre-match traffic hell dented St Andrews United's bid for second
The hosts scored the only goal on 49 minutes when Frazer Sutherland converted a Michael Jones cross.
Robbie Raeside’s United then suffered the blow of having Scott Reekie dismissed for a second booking, with Newtongrange later having two men sent off but still holding on for the win.
The result leaves second-placed Saints on 60 points with one league match remaining – at Lochore Welfare this Saturday with a 2.30pm kick-off – a full six points behind champions ’Pace who completed their first division fixtures with a 1-0 win at Newtongrange last Saturday.
Manager Raeside, whose promoted side will wrap up second place if they at least draw at Lochore or third-placed Whitburn fail to beat Newtongrange at home this weekend, told the Herald and Citizen: "We had a lot of traffic problems for Newtongrange pre-match, the bypass was carnage.
"Boys weren’t getting there until 40 minutes before kick-off and we didn’t start the game well.
“It wasn’t a dirty game yet there were three red cards, and they were all for second bookings.
"I thought Scott Reekie’s first yellow card was soft. I just felt the referee was being very strict with his yellows.
"It’s not as if every foul has to be a yellow card, for both teams.
"A fter that we maybe did enough to get at least a point out the game. Did we deserve to win it? Probably not.
"We totally dominated the last 20 minutes when they were down to nine men.
"James Collins had a great touch but volleyed over the bar from 15 yards and Lucas McKimmie was very unlucky with an overhead kick with the last kick of the game, following a corner, when the keeper made a fingertip save round the post.”
On this Saturday’s finale, Raeside added: “Lochore away will definitely be a tough game but we are looking to consolidate second place.
"Finishing second in this league would be a real coup and the players can be very pleased.”
Saints also have a home King Cup semi-final against Leith Athletic next Tuesday which kicks off at 7.30pm.
