St Andrews United's new management team, head coach Garry Wright (centre), Stevie Kay (left) and Paul Farningham

Following the shock dismissal of Robbie Raeside last week after the 51-year-old manager achieved back-to-back promotions in his two seasons in charge, St Andrews United have moved quickly to appoint Raeside’s assistant boss Garry Wright as head coach in a new set-up which sees Wright working under chairman Fraser Ogston, who will be director of football.

Ogston said: "I am very pleased to say that Garry Wright has agreed to become our new head coach

“Garry is an exceptionally talented coach who is very well respected by the players.

"He has shown great loyalty to me and the club over many years, going back to his days as a player at The Rec under Pete Hutton, and he is a very shrewd tactician.

"Garry also takes a keen interest in youth development as a result of his day job and he regularly attended our under-20s fixtures last season.

"As such, Garry is well acquainted with the current squad and he has developed a strong and professional working relationship with the committee.”

Wright, 44, previously turned out for Rosyth, Oakley United and Saints during his playing career and earned his UEFA B licence in June 2021 before joining United as a coach two months later.

The Dunfermline Athletic Community Club coach is being joined at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground by newly appointed assistant head coach Stevie Kay, 55, who began his career in coaching as player/manager of Burntisland Shipyard before also bossing Oakley United and Ballingry Rovers.

He was then assistant manager at Kelty Hearts under Tam Courts, winning the Super League title at New Central Park.

Kay returned to management with Dundonald Bluebell in 2016, before bossing Glenrothes and Tayport until he stepped down in June 2019 due to a promotion at work, although he has since kept involved in football by coaching with Fife Elite and the Pars Academy.

He first earned his SFA C Licence in 1996 and he is currently close to completing his UEFA C Licence.

Finally, Paul Farningham is being promoted from Saints under-20s’ assistant coach to the role of football analyst.