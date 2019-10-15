Robertson hat-trick helps Tayport see off Armadale

Armadale Thistle..........4

Tayport.........................5

Tayport secured a place in the next round of the East Region Cup with a dramatic 5-4 win at Volunteer Park.

The Canniepairt men went behind to a Gray goal after 25 minutes, but, ten minutes later, Jamie Mackie’s free kick brought them level.

Armadale went back in front through Goss before Jack Shaw denied the hosts from the spot.

Lyall Shaw and then Dayle Robertson’s double put Tayport 4-2 up.

Armadale weren’t done though and Hay reduced the deficit with Sampson bringing the sides level.

Dayle Robertson completed his hat trick and Tayport emerged victorious.

Tayport: - Shaw, O’Brien, Sturrock, Ness, Suttie, Rollo, Gill, Whyte, Dayle Robertson, Mackie, Shaw.