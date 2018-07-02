Rose gaffer promotes Stewart to assistant

Bonnyrigg Rose boss David White has shuffled his backroom team ahead of the club’s maiden season in the East of Scotland League.

The club has announced that Neil Janczyk has stepped down from his role as assistant manager and will be replaced by Jonny Stewart.

In a statement, Rose thanked Janczyk for his efforts while assistant and the role he played in last season’s double success.

The club also said that promoting Stewart to the role was a simple decision to make.

“Jonny was an invaluable resource to David last season in a coaching capacity while he was unavailable for selection in the first half of last season due to his rehabilitation from injury,” said a spokesman.

“Jonny is also undergoing his UEFA B license which the club is helping to support so it makes sense to help in this way in Jonny’s coaching development, while at the same time being very much a valuable asset on the pitch.

“We are also delighted to announce the return of Sean McAuley to the club as a coach. Sean was with us previously as a coach under Robbie Horn’s tenure but unfortunately had to leave due to family reasons and are pleased that he can return to the club, as a lot of the playing squad has worked with him previously.

“Ian Little, Michael Burgess and Danielle McNaught’s positions remain unchanged as part of the manager’s management team and the changes outlined above are effective immediately, with the playing squad starting pre-season next Tuesday.”

Departing the club, though, are Wayne McIntosh and Mark McConnell following the expiry of their contracts.

Bonnyrigg’s pre-season schedule starts on July 12 with a trip to face Civil Service Strollers.