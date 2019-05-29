Ross Matthews agrees to another year at Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews has committed to the club for the new season.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Rovers in 2013 under former boss Grant Murray when current assistant boss Paul Smith was on the coaching staff, having come through the ranks of the Raith Rovers Academy as a youngster.

Since then, Ross has clocked up 157 appearances, scoring eight goals for the team over the last six years.

Matthews is the second signing the club has made this week, with fellow midfielder Regan Hendry agreeing to join on a two-year contract as the club prepares to battle for promotion back to the SPFL Championship.