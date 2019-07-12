Ross Munro given chance to claim number one jersey at Raith Rovers

Ross Munro will be handed the chance to stake a claim for the number one jersey at Raith Rovers when he takes the gloves for the opening match of the season on Saturday.

Robbie Thomson’s injury, coupled with David McGurn’s unavailiability due to work, means the on-loan 19-year-old from Ross County will be handed his competitive debut against Dundee in the Betfred Cup.

Munro will also be in goals for the trip to Inverness the following Saturday, but having had the experience of winning the Irn-Bru Cup with his parent club last season, he is not daunted by the prospect.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“The Irn-Bru Cup run last season was a really big benefit to myself. It gave me a lot of valuable experience, playing in big games on TV, and in front of big crowds.

“Dundee and Caley away are another two big games and I’m ready for it.”

Munro started all of County’s games en route to winning the Irn-Bru Cup but made only one substitute appearance in the league as the Highlanders clinched promotion to the Premiership.

Faced with the prospect of being third choice this season, it was decided that the best option would be a loan move to Stark’s Park.

“The gaffers at County were wanting me to go on loan to further my experience as a young player,” he said.

“Raith was the best club that came in for me, and I couldn’t turn the offer down. I’m really looking forward to the next six months to see what I can do.

“Obviously Raith is a big club, and my goalkeeper coach back at County, Scott Thomson, knows a lot about Raith and only spoke good things about the club. It definitely made it easier.”

Munro has been given no guarantees over game time at Raith and knows it will be up to him to fight for the position.

“I’ve still got to earn my place here,” he said.

“The main objective is to get more game time but obviously I still need to perform well and then it will be up to the gaffer whether he wants to play me on the day or not.”

Munro has certainly made an early impression on manager John McGlynn with his performances in training and preseason friendlies.

He has also earned the nickname ‘Geordie’ in reference to a certain individual with the same surname who didn’t want to go to Idaho.

“I didn’t know an awful lot about Ross before he came here, but to say I’m impressed with him is an understatement,” he said.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic and it’s incredible he’s still 19.

“He fits the profile of what we want, with regards to his distribution, and in training he’s making saves all the time.

“He works his socks off, he’s totally committed, and he’s training with a smile on his face. He’ll learn a lot from the experience of Davie McGurn as well.

“The only thing I would say is that he’s shattering the confidence of our strikers because they can’t get the ball past him in training!”