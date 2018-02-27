Rosyth 0-2 Cupar Hearts

Injuries and suspensions meant that Cupar Hearts travelled to Rosyth with a depleted squad and a last-minute draft of ex-Hearts goalkeeper James Robson saw him take his place between the sticks.

Hearts showed their intentions straight from the whistle when they were unlucky not to open the score within the first minute. Good play by Jakub Dobes saw him hold up the ball and play it out for Gary Sutherland to cross for Ryan Gray. His well taken strike was palmed out by Jamie Sutherland and Scott McKay scooped the rebound over the bar from close range.

Then a Lee Sibanda brace down the wing found himself in loads of space but his shot from a difficult angle was saved.

On the quarter of the hour a long throw by Scott McKay was headed off the crossbar by Sean Murdoch then out for a corner but Hearts couldn’t capitalise.

A quick break by Jason Keith of Rosyth saw their only effort of the half but his shot was easily saved by James Robson.

Cupar deservedly took the lead and in spectacular fashion when Grant Blyth’s first-time effort from a Scott McKay long throw thundered into the net from outside the box.

Then a rash two footed challenge by Conor Drury caused a melee and all men were lucky to stay on the pitch.

One minute later however the referee had his red card out when David Turner of Rosyth committed a foul on Andy Wainwright then lashed out in frustration and was rightly given his marching orders.

Hearts capitalised with their extra man and doubled their lead with only 3 minutes remaining. A superb Crossfield ball by Jakub Dobes found Gordon McKinnon who composed himself for a quality finish to seal victory.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Hearts travel to Windygates to face Greig Park Rangers in the 1st round of the Bridgeview Joinery League Cup. Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts: Robson, Sutherland, Murdoch, Anderson, Blyth, Dobes (c), Wainwright, Gray, Leadbetter, Sibanda and McKay. Subs: Diop and McKinnon.