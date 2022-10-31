Rosyth 1-3 Burnisland Shipyard: Keeper Costello is villain then hero for Shippy

Shippy players celebrate scoring at Rosyth (Pic courtesy Burntisland Shipyard)

Shippy are now 12th in the league with 11 points from 10 matches, just one point behind 11th placed Rosyth having played one fewer game.

The visitors took the lead at Fleet Grounds after 19 minutes when Anthony struck the ball home powerfully from the penalty spot after Iain Millar had been dragged down in the box at a setpiece.

The away team scored again when Wardlaw ran on to a Millar pass, held off a defender and fired the ball beyond Blair Penman for his first Shipyard goal.

Rosyth pulled a goal back in the 50th minute and it was a disaster for Shippy keeper Scott Costello. He came out for a free-kick launched from around the halfway line, totally misjudged the flight of the ball and only succeeded in pushing it into the net.

Rosyth were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute when Shaun Keatings was penalised for a trip in the area. Costello redeemed himself following his earlier error when he dived to his right and held Hampson’s weak shot.

Shipyard sealed the win in the 84th minute when Jack Wilson expertly headed the ball on to young Lewis who showed great strength and composure to slide the ball beyond Penman.

Hampson was sent off for retaliating following a challenge from Liam Bell.

Shippy manager Dave Costello told the club website: “Once again we showed character today as we dug in after conceding the goal.

"Obviously, Scott made a mistake but he didn’t dwell on it and went on to make a vital save to keep us ahead. Also, it was good to see young Rhys and Cammy get on the scoresheet.”