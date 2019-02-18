Rosyth 2-2 Kennoway Star Hearts (Kennoway win 5-4 on penalties.)

(Kennoway win 5-4 on penalties)

After last week’s defeat to Thornton, KSH were looking to get back to winning way`s when they entertained Roysth in the DJ Laing East Region Cup.

The perfect start for the home side saw them take an early lead when a Craig Johnstone corner from the right was headed past his own ‘keeper by a Rosyth player for an unfortunate own goal.

Bryce then had a shot blocked and as the ball fell into path of Johnstone the midfielder saw his shot miss the target from eight yards out.

The second half saw Roysth fly out the traps and they grabbed an equaliser when the ball was fed to Gilfillan who made no mistake lofting the ball over Paterson and into the roof of the net.

A perfect start and a real confidence boost surged through the Roysth ranks.

KSH saw an attack with Bryce eventually being fouled on the edge of the area. Johnstone stepped up and fired in a low driven shot from the free kick that narrowly missed the target.

Roysth shocked the home side when they took the lead when another break from the attack saw Hampson force the ball home past Paterson.

It got worse for KSH a few minutes later when the referee flashed his red card at Brewster after a high challenge caught Gilfillan in the face.

With six minutes remaining D.Muir picked up the ball just inside the eighteen yard box, a clumsy attempt by the Roysth defender to win the ball saw the KSH man bundled to the ground, again the referee was quick to make the call and pointed to the spot.

Johnstone stepped up and made no mistake as he sent the `keeper the wrong way.

The drama was not over as KSH had a great chance to grab the winner in regulation time.

The trio of Johnstone, D.Muir and Doig sprung forward and they were outnumbering the defenders, Johnstone slipped the ball inside the defender and although Doig was onside the referee called offside against D.Muir.

Minutes later the full time whistle was blown and the match would be decided by penalties.

KSH won 5-4 on penalties with Johnstone, Bryce, D.Muir, Doig and Collins all successful with Paterson saving Roysth’s third penalty.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Bremner, Brewster, Grierson, L.Rolland, Doig, Johnstone, Collins, Bryce, D.Muir.

Subs: B.Rolland, R.Muir, Goodwin.

Next game is away to Kirriemuir.