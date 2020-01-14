Rosyth 4-2 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Rosyth’s temporary home at the Fleet Grounds in one of the few games to go ahead with heavy rain and high winds putting paid to almost every fixture that was not being played on 4g surfaces.

Scott Sutherland and Andy Cameron came close to breaking the deadlock with efforts from corner kicks that were whipped into the box by Aidan Edwards.

Newburgh eventually gained the lead that with a goal from Scott Sutherland in the 35th minute.

Ben Scarborough fed an inch perfect pass in behind the retreating home defence that Sutherland latched on to. Penman in the Rosyth goal came off his line in an effort to stop Sutherland, the ‘Burgh striker took a fantastic touch to round the keeper and slot the ball into the open net giving Newburgh a well-deserved lead.

Rosyth started the second half on the front foot and looked a different team from the off, grabbing an equalising goal after only two minutes of the half had been played.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Sibanda was up-ended in the box by three Newburgh defenders.

Hampson made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Newburgh almost equalised in the 75th minute with Scott Sutherland rising highest to drive a bullet of a header goal bound from a Jamie Gay corner. The ball struck the post with penman well beaten rebounding to safety.

Hampson, who had been quiet up until the penalty, sprung into life grabbed his side’s third goal in the 77th minute.

Newburgh responded quickly and with 80 minutes on the clock they pulled themselves back into the game when a goalmouth scramble ended with Scott Sutherland nodding the ball over the line.

Hampson netted another to seal the win for Rosyth in the closing stages.

Newburgh have a home fixture this Saturday with Linlithgow Rose CFC the visitors to East Shore Park. Kick off is at 1.45 pm.

Newburgh: Robson, Fraser (C Galloway 54), Cameron (Clark 60), Kirkham, Scarborough, Hutchison, English, Robinson, Edwards (H Galloway 72), Gay , Sutherland.