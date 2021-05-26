Round two for Raith Rovers in defence of SPFL Trust Trophy

The SPFL Trust Trophy

The Bairns, record winners of the competition with four victories, will enter the competition in the first round along with 12 Premiership B teams, Four teams each from the Highland and Lowland Leagues, the 10 Scottish League 2 clubs and the other five League 1 clubs who finished last season outwith the top four.

Stenhousemuir will also enter the competition a this stage but there will be no place for East Strilingshire or Bo'ness United in the competition after both finished below the top four in the final Lowland League table for last season which was determined on a points per game basis.

Notably absent from the competition next season will be teams from England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster explaining: “With the pandemic still impacting our everyday lives, and with the need to reduce unnecessary travel across the British Isles, the competition will be limited to Scottish teams only next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I would like to thank our friends in the English National League, the League of Ireland, the Cymru Premier and the NIFL Premiership for their forbearance while we all work together to get through the pandemic.”

Round 1 will take place on August 10 and 11 and the second round on September 4 and 5. Both the first and second round draws will be regionalised.

Round 3 will be played on the weekend of October 9 and 10, the quarter finals on November 30 and December 1, the semi finals on Mach 1 and 2 and the final on the weekend of April 2, 2022.

Doncaster added: “I would like, once again, to thank the SPFL Trust, James Anderson and the other donors who have all come together to support this unique competition for Season 2021/22.”

Selected matches from the competition will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.