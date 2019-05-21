Rovers captain Benedictus rues number of goals conceded over the season

Kyle Benedictus said that Raith had conceded too many goals this season after they were consigned to another season in League One.

Speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Queen of the South, where Rovers kept a rare clean sheet, the captain said a lack of consistency and a failure to stop the opposition scoring, had taken their toll over the season.

“I think what we need to show is more consistency and this year we’ve conceded far too many goals,” he said.

“There’s been cheap goals we’ve given away.

“I think we’ve played some good football, but good football doesn’t win you leagues.

“You need desire and that will to win and to battle.

“We didn’t keep enough clean sheets this season. It’s probably taken until the last day of the season.

“You saw how we battled today and kept a clean sheet against a team from a higher division.

“But it’s not been good enough over the year.”

The defender said he thought Rovers played well in Saturday’s play-off final, despite Rovers’ failure to overturn the 3-1 deficit from the first leg

He said: “It’s disappointing. I thought the boys gave their all.

“In the game for the first 20-25 minutes I thought we were different class, we just couldn’t get that goal.

“Over the two legs I think that Queens have been that bit more clinical. They’ve got two good strikers up front and that was the difference in the end.

“In the first leg they had two chances in the first half and scored two goals.

“That’s the difference when you’re playing higher up teams, they have that extra bit of quality.

“But I won’t fault the boys for their effort. I think we’ve proved that we probably don’t deserve to be in this division, but the truth is that we are.

“I’m sure the manager has his own players in mind for next year.

“I’m sure he’s got in his head who he wants to bring in and who he’s going to keep.

“We’ll need to rebuild, go again next season and get out of this league as quickly as possible.”

Benedictus couldn’t hide his dismay after the match and said he was unhappy at the prospect of Raith spending another season in Scotland’s third tier.

“It’s disappointing to be playing in League One again.

“I signed a new contract a couple of months ago and said that I’d be here for as long as the club wants me and to help get them promoted.

“Since they went down my aim has been to help them get promotion so I’ll stick by that.

“Falkirk will probably throw some money about and get themselves back up. I see Clyde won and then there’s Peterhead, so it’s not going to be any easier.

“But we can’t be thinking about that just now.

“We’ve got pre-season to go, but before then we’ll go away and enjoy our holidays, but obviously we’re all feeling really disappointed just now.”