Rovers striker Vaughan out for the season with recurrence of ACL injury

Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith this season (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It’s the cruellest of blows for the 25-year-old who has now broken down with the same cruciate injury for the FOURTH time.

The striker, who has already hit four goals this season, had just returned to training after an operation to repair a tear in his meniscus when his anterior cruciate ligament went once again.

Rovers boss John McGlynn said he was “absolutely devastated” at this latest setback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It happened in training last Thursday,” he said.

"It wasn’t in a tackle or a challenge. We were just playing a game.

“He turned very quickly to go towards the ball and went down in a heap.”

He added: “He was in agony."

A scan confirmed that it was an ACL injury. Vaughan will now require an operation and as a result will miss the rest of 2021/22.

McGlynn said: “It’s a massive blow for him and us. More so for Lewis who is now on his fourth cruciate injury.

"He was flying. He was scoring goals and playing great football.