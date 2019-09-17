Ruthless East Fife stay on the goal trail

East Fife have been hitting the net with ease,but boss Darren Young reckons some of those put to the sword have been getting off lightly.

Airdrie and Raith Rovers have both been taken for four, Forfar lost two and, at the weekend, the Fifers hit three against Montrose.

But the goals scored tell just part of the story with East Fife’s dominance in the opposition half helping to create a mass of shots on goal.

At Links Park on Saturday Young’s men had a colossal 17 shots at goal, compared to the home side’s five.

Boss Young said: “We got one goal in the first half and could have had at least another one.

“Looking at the game, Scott Agnew could have had a hat-trick, Anton Dowds has hit the post from six yards and Ryan Wallace could have had another couple.

“The amount of chances we’re creating is incredible.”

Mo caused a few problems for the Methil men last season but were comfortably beaten at the weekend.

The win maintained East Fife’s undefeated start to the new season and Young hailed his side for handling the physical test posed by Montrose, along with the tough conditions.

“In the first half we chose to go against the wind and it maybe wasn’t pretty at times,” he said.

“It was a different kind of win to some of the others we’ve had lately.”

East Fife this weekend host Dumbarton, another club who posed problems last season.

The Sons have started their campaign with three wins and three defeats.

“They’ve had a decent enough start,” said the Fife boss.

“But we’re full of confidence and will be looking to get that first goal again.”